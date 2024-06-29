Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €49.05 ($52.74) and last traded at €49.10 ($52.80). 44,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.70 ($53.44).

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

