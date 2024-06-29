Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 340,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

