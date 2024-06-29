Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

NYSE:BERY opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,803,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

