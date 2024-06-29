Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $684,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
