Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

NYSE:BDX opened at $233.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

