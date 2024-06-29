Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 3.8%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 1,449,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,826,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

