Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

