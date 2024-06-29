Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 210,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

