BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.4 %

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. 187,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.