BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,436. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

