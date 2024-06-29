B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 242,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

