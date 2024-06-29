Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Up 247.1% in June

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Azitra Trading Down 30.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.33.
Azitra’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.
About Azitra
Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.
