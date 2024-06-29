Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Up 247.1% in June

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Azitra Trading Down 30.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Azitra’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

About Azitra

Azitra ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

