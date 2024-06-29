Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.45. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
