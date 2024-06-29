Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TROW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. 1,598,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

