Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,397.59. 681,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,816. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,399.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,292.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

