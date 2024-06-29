Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

