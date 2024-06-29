Avalanche Trading Up 3.9% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.11 billion and $334.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $28.19 or 0.00046624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,245,323 coins and its circulating supply is 393,898,953 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

