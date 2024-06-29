Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading Up 15.2%

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.85 ($0.66). Approximately 4,413,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,475,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.53.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

