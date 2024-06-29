Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auckland International Airport Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.70. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

