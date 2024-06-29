Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

ATLC opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

