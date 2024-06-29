Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XYLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 727,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,817. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.