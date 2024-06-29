Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

