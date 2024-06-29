Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 916 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

