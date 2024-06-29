Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.57. The stock had a trading volume of 765,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

