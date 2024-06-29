Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,863. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.