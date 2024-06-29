Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 2,160 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.26. 4,666,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,139. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

