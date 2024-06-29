Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 202 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.84. 3,403,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,275. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

