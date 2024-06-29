Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 255,765 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

