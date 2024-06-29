Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 91,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $101.39. 7,299,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

