Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.08. 1,101,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

