ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 17,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416. ASX has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

