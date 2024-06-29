ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ASX Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 17,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416. ASX has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.
ASX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a SEC Filing?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.