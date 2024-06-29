Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 339 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.9% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.