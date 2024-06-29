Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.27. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.