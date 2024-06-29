Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 200 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $135.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.46. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $141.55. The company has a market cap of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.