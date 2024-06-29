Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 1,011 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

