AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,224. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

