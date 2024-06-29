Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 2nd

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Asset Entities Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ASST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 470,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 8.58. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,538.71% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

