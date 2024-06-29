Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.