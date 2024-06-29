ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASLN

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.