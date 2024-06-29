Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Asian Television Network International Trading Down 40.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.