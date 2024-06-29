Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,626,901 shares trading hands.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

