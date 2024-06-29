ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. ASE Technology has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

