Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ASND stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

