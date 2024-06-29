Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

ARWR stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

