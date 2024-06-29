Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

