Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 12,967 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 14.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The stock has a market cap of C$57.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

