Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

