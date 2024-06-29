Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
