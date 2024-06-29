Ardor Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $64.27 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.