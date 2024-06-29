Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.71.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 176,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,942,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,616,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,231,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

