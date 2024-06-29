Analyzing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $92.65 billion 0.87 $8.83 billion $2.62 9.05 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.61% 12.44% 4.65% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

